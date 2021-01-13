Statement from 100+ Venezuelan Civil Society Organizations

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in the city of Maracaibo, the headquarters of the organization ACCIÓN ZULIANA POR LA VIDA, known as AZUL POSITIVO, were raided by a commission of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), in an alleged administrative procedure to the activities of the humanitarian assistance program developed by the organization in the state of Zulia.

After questioning directors of the organization present at the headquarters for a period of 6 hours, without a legal order or allowing outside contact with them, the officials proceeded to arrest 6 members, including its president Johan León Reyes. None of these people have been released and their current situation is unknown.

AZUL POSITIVO is a non-profit organization with 16 years of experience that carries out important actions of preventive health in relation to HIV, gender violence and humanitarian assistance for students, young people, LGBTI communities, excluded and poor people, campesinos, artisanal fishermen and the general population of the state of Zulia.

AZUL POSITIVO actively contributes to various public institutions in Zulia, such as the Secretary of Health, the Regional AIDS Program, the National Service of Medicine and Forensic Sciences, and Fundación Misión Barrio Adentro, among others.

With the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose impact has been devastating on the Zulia population, AZUL POSITIVO took the initiative to offer timely and adequate responses, such as promoting prevention measures for the new coronavirus in the most vulnerable and underserved communities.

AZUL POSITIVO is an allied organization of United Nations agencies, contributing to UNAIDS by carrying out tests for the detection of HIV in a fast, safe and free way to communities of popular sectors. AZUL POSITIVO is an important partner of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for contributing to the implementation of projects in the border area with Colombia on sexual and reproductive orientation for teenagers, young women and pregnant women.

It is with great concern that we observe that during the last months of 2020 and the first two weeks of 2021, actions of criminalization, harassment, threat and disparagement by official entities have intensified towards the work carried out by civil society organizations in Venezuela.

That is why the undersigned organizations:

1.- Demand that the Venezuelan State guarantee the physical and psychological integrity and the immediate release of all the members of AZUL POSITIVO, as well as the cessation of criminalization and harassment against organizations that provide humanitarian assistance and defend human rights.

2.- Request all United Nations agencies and bodies to activate the protection and security mechanisms for the members of AZUL POSITIVO for their humanitarian assistance work and to seek guarantees of respect and protection for the performance of humanitarian work and the defense of rights in an enabling and safe environment.

3.- To ask the international community to pay its full attention to the situation of hostility and insecurity in which civil society organizations are in, and to condemn the continuous attacks against humanitarian organizations, defenders and human rights defenders.

Organizations: