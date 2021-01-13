Comunicados │ Con otros | English
Statement from 100+ Venezuelan Civil Society Organizations

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in the city of Maracaibo, the headquarters of the organization ACCIÓN ZULIANA POR LA VIDA, known as AZUL POSITIVO, were raided by a commission of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), in an alleged administrative procedure to the activities of the humanitarian assistance program developed by the organization in the state of Zulia.

After questioning directors of the organization present at the headquarters for a period of 6 hours, without a legal order or allowing outside contact with them, the officials proceeded to arrest 6 members, including its president Johan León Reyes. None of these people have been released and their current situation is unknown.

AZUL POSITIVO is a non-profit organization with 16 years of experience that carries out important actions of preventive health in relation to HIV, gender violence and humanitarian assistance for students, young people, LGBTI communities, excluded and poor people, campesinos, artisanal fishermen and the general population of the state of Zulia.

AZUL POSITIVO actively contributes to various public institutions in Zulia, such as the Secretary of Health, the Regional AIDS Program, the National Service of Medicine and Forensic Sciences, and Fundación Misión Barrio Adentro, among others.

With the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose impact has been devastating on the Zulia population, AZUL POSITIVO took the initiative to offer timely and adequate responses, such as promoting prevention measures for the new coronavirus in the most vulnerable and underserved communities.

AZUL POSITIVO is an allied organization of United Nations agencies, contributing to UNAIDS by carrying out tests for the detection of HIV in a fast, safe and free way to communities of popular sectors. AZUL POSITIVO is an important partner of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for contributing to the implementation of projects in the border area with Colombia on sexual and reproductive orientation for teenagers, young women and pregnant women.

It is with great concern that we observe that during the last months of 2020 and the first two weeks of 2021, actions of criminalization, harassment, threat and disparagement by official entities have intensified towards the work carried out by civil society organizations in Venezuela.

That is why the undersigned organizations:

1.- Demand that the Venezuelan State guarantee the physical and psychological integrity and the immediate release of all the members of AZUL POSITIVO, as well as the cessation of criminalization and harassment against organizations that provide humanitarian assistance and defend human rights.

2.- Request all United Nations agencies and bodies to activate the protection and security mechanisms for the members of AZUL POSITIVO for their humanitarian assistance work and to seek guarantees of respect and protection for the performance of humanitarian work and the defense of rights in an enabling and safe environment.

3.- To ask the international community to pay its full attention to the situation of hostility and insecurity in which civil society organizations are in, and to condemn the continuous attacks against humanitarian organizations, defenders and human rights defenders.

Organizations:

  1. 100% Estrógeno
  2. A.C. Casa del Nuevo Pueblo
  3. AC Grupo Social CESAP
  4. Acceso a la Justicia
  5. Acción Solidaria
  6. ACCSI Acción Ciudadana Contra el SIDA
  7. ADHAM Asociación de Derechos Humanos Amigos de Margarita 
  8. AID FOR AIDS Venezuela
  9. Alerta Venezuela
  10. AMBAR Asociación Civil
  11. Aprendiendo a Ser Positivo (ASER+)
  12. Asociación Civil Impulso Vital Aragua ACIVA 
  13. Asociación Civil Mujeres en Línea
  14. Asociación Civil NUPAZ
  15. Asociación por la Vida (ASOVIDA Mérida)
  16. Asociación Venezolana en Chile
  17. Asociación Venezolana para la Hemofilia AVHemofilia ASOMUVI 
  18. Aula Abierta 
  19. AVESA Asociación Venezolana para una Educación Sexual Alternativa 
  20. Caleidoscopio Humano 
  21. CAMPO 
  22. Cátedra de DDHH de la Universidad Centroccidental Lisandro Alvarado 
  23. Cátedra de la Paz y Derechos Humanos Mons. Oscar Arnulfo Romero, Mérida 
  24. CECODAP 
  25. Centro de Acción y Defensa por los Derechos Humanos (CADEF) 
  26. Centro de Animación Juvenil 
  27. Centro de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad Católica Andrés Bello 
  28. Centro de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad Metropolitana 
  29. Centro de Justicia y Paz CEPAZ 
  30. Centro para los Defensores y la Justicia (CDJ) 
  31. Civilis Derechos Humanos 
  32. Clima21 – Ambiente y Derechos Humanos 
  33. CODEVIDA 
  34. COFAVIC 
  35. Comisión de DDHH de la Federación Venezolana de Colegios de Abogados del estado Apure 
  36. Comisión de Justicia y Paz 
  37. Comisión Nacional de Derechos Humanos de la Federación de Colegios de Abogados de Venezuela del Estado Lara 
  38. Comisión para los Derechos Humanos del Estado Zulia (CODHEZ) Comunidad Organizada de Sabana Larga 
  39. Control Ciudadano para la Seguridad, la Defensa y la Fuerza Armada Nacional
  40. Convite A.C
  41. Defiende Venezuela
  42. EDEPA A.C. 
  43. Epikeia Observatorio Universitario de Derechos Humanos 
  44. Espacio Público
  45. EXCUBITUS Derechos Humanos en Educación
  46. FAVID 
  47. Fundación Arcoiris por la Vida 
  48. Federación Nacional de Sociedades de Padres y Representantes-FENASOPADRES
  49. FUNCAMAMA
  50. Fundación Agua Clara
  51. Fundación Ayúdate 
  52. Fundación Centro Gumilla
  53. Fundación CERLAS
  54. Fundación Conciencia por la Vida
  55. Fundación de Derechos Humanos de los Llanos (FUNDEHULLANVZLA) 
  56. Fundación El Zulia Recicla 
  57. Fundación Gran Familia de la Salud
  58. Fundación Isamar Carúpano (FUNDAISAMAR)
  59. Fundación Laboratorio de Desarrollo Humano
  60. Fundación MAVID Carabobo
  61. Fundación Nueva Vida
  62. Fundación para el Debido Proceso FUNDEPRO
  63. Fundación para el Desarrollo Integral FUNDESI
  64. Fundación Pro-Defensa del Derecho a la Educación y la Niñez FUNDA-PDEN
  65. Fundación Red Venezolana de Hombres Positivos RVH+
  66. Fundación Rehabilitarte
  67. Fundación Sida Región Táchira (FUNDASIDARTA) 
  68. GobiernaTec
  69. Hearts on Venezuela
  70. Hope of Justice International
  71. ICASO, Canadá
  72. Instituto de Desarrollo Humano, Bolivia
  73. Instituto Progresista
  74. Jesús Castellanos Vásquez
  75. Labo Ciudadano
  76. Laboratorio de Paz
  77. Liga Merideña contra el SIDA
  78. Monitor Social AC
  79. Movimiento Ciudadano Dale Letra
  80. Movimiento SOMOS
  81. Movimiento Vinotinto
  82. Mulier
  83. Observatorio de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad de Los Andes 
  84. ObservatorioVenezolano de Conflictividad Social (OVCS)
  85. Observatorio Venezolano de Prisiones
  86. Organización StopVIH
  87. ORPANAC
  88. Programa Venezolano de Educación-Acción en Derechos Humanos (PROVEA)
  89. PROMEDEHUM
  90. Proyecto 860
  91. Proyecto Mujeres
  92. Red de Activistas Ciudadanos por los Derechos Humanos (REDAC)
  93. Red Mérida Feminista
  94. Red Uruguay de Personas con VIH, Uruguay
  95. Red Venezolana de Gente Positiva 
  96. REDHNNA, Red por los DDHH de Niños, Niñas y Adolescentes 
  97. Resonalia
  98. Servicio Jesuita a Refugiados JRS – Venezuela
  99. SINERGIA, Red Venezolana de Organizaciones de Sociedad Civil 
  100. 100.Transparencia Venezuela
  101. 101.Sociedad Hominis Iura (SOHI) 
  102. 102.Un Mundo Sin Mordaza 
  103. 103.Una Ventana a la Libertad 
  104. 104.Unión Afirmativa
  105. 105.Uquira
  106. 106.Vicaría de DDHH de la Arquidiócesis de Barquisimeto 

